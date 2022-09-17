Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes are your new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Tonight’s SmackDown main event saw Holland and Butch win a Fatal 4 Way to earn a title shot from The Usos. They defeated The New Day’s Kofi Kingston, Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis, and Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. The finish saw Holland get the win over Kingston after stealing the pin from Kaiser.

WWE then confirmed Holland and Butch vs. The Usos for next Friday’s SmackDown from Salt Lake City. The straps will be on the line.

Tonight’s Fatal 4 Way was originally scheduled to feature The New Day, Alpha Academy, The Street Profits and Los Lotharios, but WWE replaced the last three teams with Hit Row, Imperium and The Brawling Brutes. At one point earlier in the day WWE was considering The New Day vs. The Street Profits vs. Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes, but there’s no word yet on why they made the change.

Believe it or not, next week’s title bout will be the first standard tag team match that Butch and Holland have teamed up for on the main roster. While in WWE NXT, they took a loss to Tommaso Ciampa and Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker on the September 21, 2021 show, and then another loss to Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly on the October 12, 2021 NXT TV show. They have worked multi-man or multi-team matches together since being called up, along with Sheamus, and two standard tag team bouts but those were at non-televised live events as they defeated Los Lotharios at the August 20 and August 21 shows in Ottawa and Quebec.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso have now been champions for more than 425 days. They began their fifth reign with the SmackDown Tag Team Titles by defeating The Mysterios at WrestleMania Backlash on July 18, 2021. They then began their third reign with the RAW Tag Team Titles on the May 20 SmackDown, by defeating Randy Orton and Riddle in a Winners Take All match to become the undisputed champions.

Below is footage from tonight’s Fatal 4 Way:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.