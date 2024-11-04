The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE NXT continues to take shape.

On Monday afternoon, WWE announced that NXT General Manager Ava will be on-hand for this week’s special Wednesday night show at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. to make “a special announcement.”

“Ava will make a special announcement THIS WEDNESDAY on WWE NXT,” the announcement stated. “WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6 at 8/7c on The CW.”

Also scheduled for the 11/6/2024 show:

* Francine to attend

* Rob Van Dam will appear

* Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee

* Bubba Ray Dudley & Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page & Ridge Holland

* Hardcore Match – Dawn Marie as Referee: Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker

* Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, & Fatal Influence vs. Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Kelani Jordan, ZARIA, & Jordynne Grace

Make sure to join us here on 11/6 for live WWE NXT on The CW results coverage from Philadelphia, PA.