The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE NXT continues to take shape.
On Monday afternoon, WWE announced that NXT General Manager Ava will be on-hand for this week’s special Wednesday night show at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. to make “a special announcement.”
Also scheduled for the 11/6/2024 show:
* Francine to attend
* Rob Van Dam will appear
* Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee
* Bubba Ray Dudley & Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page & Ridge Holland
* Hardcore Match – Dawn Marie as Referee: Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker
* Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, & Fatal Influence vs. Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Kelani Jordan, ZARIA, & Jordynne Grace
