WWE continues to fill up their 2025 event schedule.
On Tuesday, WWE announced the addition of three non-televised WWE NXT live events in September scheduled outside of the usual home of Florida.
Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.
WWE® ANNOUNCES THREE NXT LIVE EVENT DATES ACROSS SOUTHEAST U.S.Tickets On Sale Wednesday, August 6 at 10am ET/7am PT
Presale Access Begins Today at 10am ET/7am PT
August 5, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced three NXT live event dates taking place across South Carolina and Georgia from Friday, September 5, through Sunday, September 7.
Tickets for each live event will go on sale starting Wednesday, August 6 at 10am ET/7am PT. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com starting today at 10am ET/7am PT until 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT.
* Friday, September 5 at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in Spartanburg, S.C.
* Saturday, September 6 at North Charleston Convention Center in North Charleston, S.C.
* Sunday, September 7 at Bell Auditorium in Augusta, GA.
This marks WWE’s first return to North Charleston, South Carolina and Spartanburg, South Carolina since 2019.
The events will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT, including NXT Champion Oba Femi, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jane, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca, TNA World Champion Trick Williams and more.
