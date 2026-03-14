WWE has revealed new broadcast details for the upcoming NXT Stand & Deliver premium live event.

The company announced that this year’s NXT Stand & Deliver will stream live internationally on Netflix, while fans in the United States will be able to watch the show for free on WWE’s official YouTube channel.

The event is scheduled to take place on April 4 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Unlike previous years, the show will not be tied to WrestleMania weekend. Traditionally, Stand & Deliver has been held during the annual WrestleMania festivities, but this year’s event will take place independently rather than during WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

It had already been confirmed that the event would air live on YouTube in the United States. WWE has now clarified that international viewers will instead be able to watch the show through Netflix as part of the company’s ongoing global streaming partnership with the platform.

The event will be held at The Factory at The District in St. Louis. The venue previously hosted the October 8, 2024 episode of NXT television.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/4 for live NXT Stand & Deliver results coverage.