WWE has revealed where fans will be able to watch the next major NXT premium live event.

With NXT content set to depart from Peacock in the near future, there had been questions surrounding where the brand’s next PLE would be distributed.

That mystery has now been solved.

WWE announced today that NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 will stream live on the company’s official YouTube channel on Saturday, April 4. The event will take place at The Factor and is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Even Shawn Michaels had some fun with the announcement.

“Guess I better figure out how to get onto YouTube,” Michaels wrote as the caption to a throwback image of himself hunt-and-peck typing on a laptop during an old WWE television segment. “Because Stand And Deliver streams LIVE across the globe on WWE’s YouTube Saturday, April 4 at 7e/4p!”

That’s quite the distribution shift.

Traditionally, Stand & Deliver has served as NXT’s WrestleMania weekend premium live event, airing the afternoon before night one of WrestleMania. However, WWE has opted to shake up the format this year by moving both the date and location of the show.

Instead of airing during WrestleMania weekend, the 2026 edition of Stand & Deliver will take place two weeks before WrestleMania.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/4 for live NXT Stand & Deliver results coverage.