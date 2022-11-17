As noted, WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels appeared on this week’s WWE NXT to announce the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge matches for the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event on Saturday, December 10.

There will be two five-person Iron Survivor Challenges, one for the women’s division and one for the men’s division. The competitors will be announced over the next two weeks, and the winner of each match will be named the new #1 contender for the NXT Title or the NXT Women’s Title.

The rules and format were covered with Michaels’ announcement on Tuesday night, but WWE has since announced the following official rules for the bout:

* Five superstars will compete in this unique 25-minute Match as they battle each other and the clock.

* Two superstars will start the match and every five minutes a new superstar will enter the match until all five are in the ring.

* The goal is to have the most falls when the clock hits 25 minutes.

* Falls can be won at any time via pinfall, submission or disqualification.

* When a superstar scores a fall they will earn one point.

* However, when a superstar loses a fall, that superstar must pay the penalty. They are forced out of the ring and into a penalty box for 90 seconds.

* Once the 90 seconds are up, the superstar can re-enter the match.

* The superstar who has scored the most falls when the clock hits 25 minutes will be named the Iron Survivor and become the No. 1 Contender for the NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship respectively.

