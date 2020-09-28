WWE Champion Drew McIntyre will open tonight’s RAW with several WWE Legends and Hall of Famers.

WWE has just announced that tonight’s show will open up with McIntyre, Big Show, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and Christian.

As noted, McIntyre retained his title over Randy Orton in an Ambulance Match at last night’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view. The match featured interference from Show, Michaels, Flair and Christian, to play off how Orton had attacked them all earlier this summer.

WWE has also announced that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will host a “King’s Court” segment with Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio and the rest of the family tonight. Aleister Black vs. Kevin Owens was also announced as these two Superstars renew their rivalry.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW from the Amway Center in Orlando and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Clash of Champions fallout

* RAW Women’s Champion Asuka defends her title against Zelina Vega in a Clash rematch

* Aleister Black vs. Kevin Owens

* Jerry Lawler hosts “King’s Court” with Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio and the rest of the family

* WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Big Show, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, and Christian will open the show

