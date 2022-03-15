WWE has partnered with INFLCR to expand their NIL (Next In Line) program for college athletes.

WWE and INFLCR announced a multi-year deal today that will see INFLCR, an industry-leading brand building content and name, image and likeness (NIL) business management platform for college athletes, assist WWE in increasing the scope and scale of the WWE Next In Line program.

WWE noted, “Through the partnership, WWE will leverage INFLCR’s technology and alliances with more than 200 NCAA Division 1 colleges and universities to reach thousands of INFLCR student-athletes looking to monetize their name, image and likeness. Together, WWE and INFLCR will innovate how student-athletes engage with the WWE brand while maintaining their NCAA eligibility.”

WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque commented on the new partnership.

“We are excited about the opportunities that this partnership with INFLCR will create as we continue to expand our Next In Line program and identify student-athletes with an interest in becoming WWE Superstars,” Triple H said. “The Next In Line program is a unique opportunity that creates a clear pathway into WWE and partnering with INFLCR will help to bolster our efforts and resources in the NIL space.”

INFLCR’s recently-launched Global Exchange product will allow WWE to connect and execute directly with student-athletes across a myriad of sports backgrounds. The platform provides all parties a frictionless experience through streamlining communications and processes associated with NIL partnerships within a single ecosystem.

“INFLCR’s partnership with WWE opens a new door for the way student-athletes interact with companies looking to provide monetization opportunities,” said INFLCR Founder Jim Cavale. “The technology offers a seamless experience for both WWE and student-athletes in a safe and compliant environment.”

You can learn more about WWE NIL at wwerecruit.com/nil and INFLCR at inflcr.com.

Stay tuned for more as WWE will be announcing their second NIL class of athletes in the coming weeks.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.