WWE has announced a new short-term partnership with the world’s largest social network for kids – Zigazoo.

WWE’s five-week partnership with Zigazoo will give fans the chance to engage in eight fun video challenges posted every few days on Zigazoo WWE-branded channel.

The challenges will include WWE trivia and interactive asks such as, “What would be your WWE Superstar name and why?”, “Show us your best WrestleMania outfit!”, “Are you Team Roman or Team Cody?”, “Show us your Street Profits victory dance!,” and more.

Zigazoo participants will receive WWE-branded award stickers and badges through the app by completing the challenges as well as the opportunity to enter to win 4 live event tickets to a local WWE event.

The WWE channel on Zigazoo will be active until WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

WWE noted in their announcement, “Acclaimed for its safety standards, Zigazoo is the largest and most trusted online network for kids up to age 12 and their parents. Zigazoo is designed to engage kids directly and safely with brand partners which include the NBA, Nickelodeon, Mattel and Amazon.”

Zigazoo is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

