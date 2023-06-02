The WWE Performance Center Spring 2023 Rookie Class was introduced at Tuesday’s WWE NXT TV tapings in Orlando, as seen in the video below.

The following 9 talents were introduced in this class and have begun training at the Performance Center. The video from Tuesday can also be seen below:

* Ezekiel Balogun – 6-foot-6 and 226 pounds, Nigerian-born multi-sport athlete from the University of North Florida

* Vlad Pavlenko – multi-time All-American athlete with a degree in engineering from Iowa State. Known for his hammer throw, was a finalist in the 2021 U.S. Olympic trials

* Hunter Smallback – former Division I defensive end football player for Stetson University. Outdoorsman from Orlando

* Coy Wanner – 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, former Division I tight end football player for the University of Wisconsin–Madison

* Adrezej Hughes-Murray – former state champion wrestler and three-time team captain, linebacker football player for Oregon State before signing with the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams

* Kevin Robertson – former Division I defensive lineman football player for Temple University

* Melanie Brzezinski – singer, actress, boxer, bodybuilder, CrossFit athlete with a black belt in karate. from the University of Tampa

* Tylynn Register – professional rodeo champion, former Division I track & field athlete from Jacksonville State University

* Alexis Gray – sprinter, represented the Bahamas national team before going to Texas A&M University

