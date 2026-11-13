Finn Balor and Gunther are finally set to collide inside the squared circle.

WWE has officially announced that Balor will go one-on-one against “The Career Killer” on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on November 13.

The match comes after Balor brought back his “Demon” persona during the October 30 episode of SmackDown, launching an attack on Gunther to further their ongoing rivalry.

The two were originally expected to square off at WWE Crown Jewel 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 7. However, reports indicated that Gunther declined to make the trip to Saudi Arabia, resulting in WWE scrapping the planned premium live event showdown.

Tonight’s SmackDown will also feature an appearance by John Cena, as well as Tiffany Stratton following her successful Money in the Bank cash-in and WWE Women’s Championship victory at WWE Crown Jewel.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.