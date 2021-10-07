WWE has announced the beginning first round matches for the 2021 King of the Ring Tournament and the inaugural Queen’s Crown Tournament.

Friday’s SmackDown on FOX season premiere episode will feature Liv Morgan vs. Carmella in a first round Queen’s Crown match. SmackDown will also feature Rey Mysterio vs. Sami Zayn in a first round King of the Ring match.

As noted, the tournaments will continue during next week’s RAW, and then wrap with the finals at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, October 21.

WWE has also announced that Bianca Belair, Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will participate in a contract signing on SmackDown, to make their Triple Threat official for Crown Jewel.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s SmackDown season premiere episode.

