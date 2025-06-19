The locations and venues for the WWE SummerSlam 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown and the post-WWE SummerSlam 2025 episode of WWE Raw are now locked in.

On Thursday, WWE issued a press release to announce that the final show leading up to the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey will take place on Friday, August 1, as the “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown will emanate from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Additionally, it was announced that the first show following “The Biggest Party of the Summer” will take place on Monday, August 4, as the post-WWE SummerSlam 2025 episode of WWE Raw will take place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Two weeks later, WWE Raw goes down on Monday, August 18, live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tickets for these events are scheduled to go on sale starting next Friday morning, June 27, at 10/9c via Ticketmaster.com.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.