The locations and venues for the WWE SummerSlam 2025 “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown and the post-WWE SummerSlam 2025 episode of WWE Raw are now locked in.
On Thursday, WWE issued a press release to announce that the final show leading up to the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event on August 2 and August 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey will take place on Friday, August 1, as the “go-home” episode of WWE SmackDown will emanate from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Additionally, it was announced that the first show following “The Biggest Party of the Summer” will take place on Monday, August 4, as the post-WWE SummerSlam 2025 episode of WWE Raw will take place from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Two weeks later, WWE Raw goes down on Monday, August 18, live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Tickets for these events are scheduled to go on sale starting next Friday morning, June 27, at 10/9c via Ticketmaster.com.
Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.
WWE® HEADED TO NEWARK, BROOKLYN & PHILADELPHIA WITH RAW & SMACKDOWN THIS SUMMER
Tickets On Sale Friday, June 27 at 10am ET/7am PT Via Ticketmaster.com
Friday Night SmackDown to Emanate from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 1 Ahead of First-Ever Two-Night SummerSlam®
June 19, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced three new editions of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown across Newark, Brooklyn and Philadelphia this summer, highlighted by SmackDown on Friday, August 1 at the Prudential Center in Newark, a day before the first-ever two-night SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium.
Individual event tickets will go on sale starting Friday, June 27 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com. Presale for individual event tickets will begin Wednesday, June 25 at 10am ET/7am PT.
* Friday, August 1: Newark, New Jersey (SmackDown at Prudential Center)
* Monday, August 4: Brooklyn, New York (Raw at Barclays Center)
* Monday, August 18: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Raw at Wells Fargo Center)
Tickets for SummerSlam, which takes place Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3, can still be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com.
About WWE
WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.