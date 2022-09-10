New #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will be determined on next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX.

The Fatal 4 Way will feature The New Day, Alpha Academy, The Street Profits and Los Lotharios. The winners will become the new #1 contenders for a title shot from The Usos, likely at WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday, October 8.

The same Fatal 4 Way took place on this week’s RAW, but the match was interrupted by Braun Strowman, who was making his WWE return. Strowman destroyed the teams, resulting in a No Contest finish.

This is the only match announced for next week’s SmackDown from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, as of this writing.

The WWE Events website has The Usos, The New Day, Drew McIntyre and Natalya advertised for the show, while the arena also has Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, and Shinsuke Nakamura advertised. The arena also has Austin Theory vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley advertised, in what will likely be RAW Superstars in the dark main event.

