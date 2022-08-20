WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been announced for Monday’s live RAW.

Monday’s RAW will air live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. This is Trish’s hometown, but there’s no word yet on exactly what she will be doing that night.

As noted before, Stratus was previously announced for weekend WWE live events – the Saturday Night’s Main Event non-televised live event on Saturday, August 20 from Leon’s Centre in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, plus the Sunday’s Stunner non-televised live event on Sunday, August 21 from Budweiser Gardens in London, Ontario, Canada.

Stratus will be appearing as the Special Guest Host for the shows on Saturday and Sunday, but she will not be wrestling. She is not expected to wrestle on RAW either.

Stratus previously hosted WWE live events in Toronto and Kitchener, Ontario, Canada back in March of this year. Trish appeared on The Kevin Owens Show at those events, and later had a confrontation with Becky Lynch, which saw Lynch slap the WWE Legend, only for Rhea Ripley to make the save. Stratus has not wrestled for WWE since losing to Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019. Monday’s RAW will be her first red brand appearance since the August 5, 2019 episode, where she and Natalya came up short against Flair and Lynch.

Below is the updated RAW line-up for Monday:

* WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus returns to RAW in her hometown

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge returns to near his hometown to face Damian Priest

* Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY in a tournament match for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. The winners will advance to the finals to face the winners of the August 26 SmackDown match with Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Toxic Attraction

