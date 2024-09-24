WWE has been selling out arenas and stadiums all over the globe in 2024.

This week was no different.

In fact, the first show of the week adding to the numbers, as it was announced by Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett on commentary during the Monday, September 23, 2024 episode of WWE Raw at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California that the show was sold out.

With that in mind, this marks the 40th television sellout for WWE thus far in 2024, and the 59th overall event sellout.

WWE is hot right now, folks.