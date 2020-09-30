A “WWE RAW: Then. Now. Forever.” panel has announced for the New York Comic Con on Friday, October 9 at 3:30pm ET.

The 30-minute panel will be moderated by Charly Caruso, and will feature Triple H, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, and Zelina Vega. It will air live on the NYCC YouTube page.

Below is the full synopsis for the panel:

“Join WWE Superstar Zelina Vega, Hall of Famer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE Champion Drew McIntyre as they talk about their love, passion and experience of some the most kickass moments from across nearly 3 decades of Monday Night RAW! From larger than life Superstars, limitless athleticism and unequaled drama RAW has made USA Network the destination to see good and evil do battle live 52 weeks a year. Moderated by WWE correspondent Charly Caruso.”

