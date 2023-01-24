Monday’s WWE RAW 30th Anniversary special from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA set a new record for the highest domestic gate in red brand history.

WWE announced a sell-out crowd of 16,957 fans in attendance for RAW 30 on Monday night. The following was then issued today:

Raw XXX delivers highest domestic gate in history of Monday Night Raw Raw XXX was a defining night for the red brand and delivered the highest domestic gate in the history of Monday Night Raw. A sell-out crowd at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia witnessed Sami Zayn’s Tribal Court, an iconic moment shared between Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker, a joining of DX and Kurt Angle, the return of The Beast Brock Lesnar and much more. Thank you WWE Universe for an unforgettable Raw XXX!

