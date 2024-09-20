A new match has been announced for tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Ahead of the September 20 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California this evening at 8/7c on USA Network, WWE has announced Giovanni Vinci vs. Apollo Crews II for the show.

WWE.com released the following announcement today:

Giovanni Vinci gets a second try against Apollo Crews After Giovanni Vinci’s embarrassing debut against Apollo Crews two weeks ago, SmackDown’s newest Superstar will get the chance to right his wrongs as he faces Crews once again.



Vinci’s debut did not go as planned for the former Imperium Superstar, losing in quick fashion to Crews.



Can Vinci right the ship and bounce back from his humiliating loss?



Don’t miss this huge match tonight at 8/7 C on USA!

Also scheduled for tonight’s show:

* Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns look for common ground against The Bloodline

* LA Knight vs. Andrade (WWE U.S. Title)

* Nia Jax & Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi & Bayle

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from Sacramento, CA.