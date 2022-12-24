WWE has announced a line-up of four matches for the final SmackDown of 2022.

It was announced on tonight’s SmackDown that Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa will take place on next Friday’s live SmackDown. This will be the second singles bout between the two heavyweights as Sikoa previously defeated Sheamus on the October 21 SmackDown.

It was also announced that Lacey Evans will return next week following a recent minor injury and a series of military-themed vignettes. There’s no word yet on who Evans will be wrestling, but this will be her first match since the Six-Way on the November 11 SmackDown.

Below is the updated line-up for next week’s SmackDown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL:

* Lacey Evans returns to action

* Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defends against Raquel Rodriguez

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn vs. John Cena and Kevin Owens

