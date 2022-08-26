WWE has announced a return and a new singles match for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode from Detroit.

Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn has been confirmed for tonight’s show as McIntyre continues his journey to WWE Clash at The Castle, where he will challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who is also set to appear tonight.

WWE has also announced Xavier Woods’ return for tonight’s SmackDown. It was noted that Woods and Kofi Kingston will bring The Power of Positivity back to the blue bran tonight.

Woods has been out of action since a beatdown from The Viking Raiders in late July. Kingston has feuded with Erik and Ivar since then.

As noted, WWE will also tape next Friday’s SmackDown tonight in Detroit. You can click here for significant spoilers for tonight’s tapings.

Below is the updated announced line-up for tonight’s SmackDown:

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

* Xavier Woods returns as The New Day brings the Power of Positivity back to SmackDown

* Second Chance Fatal 4 Way with Natalya and Sonya Deville, Xia Li and Shotzi, Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke. Winners will face Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah later in the night to determine who faces Dakota Kai and IYO SKY for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on next week’s RAW

* Happy Baron Corbin vs. Ricochet

* Clash at The Castle build continues with Drew McIntyre and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown tapings and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the show:

