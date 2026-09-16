The Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is returning to WWE NXT.

During the September 15 episode of WWE NXT on The CW, NXT General Manager Robert Stone announced that this year’s Dusty Classic will feature 14 teams from across WWE and its affiliated brands.

According to Stone, teams from NXT, EVOLVE, AAA, Raw and SmackDown will compete in the tournament. The complete brackets are expected to be revealed later this week.

The tournament will officially begin on the September 22 episode of NXT.

Stone also confirmed that Julius Creed and Brutus Creed, collectively known as The Creed Brothers, will be among the teams competing in this year’s field.

This will mark the first Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic since 2024. Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker won that tournament, defeating Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in the finals.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE NXT Results coverage.