WWE issued the following:

WWE London Store returns to the O2 Arena | 20 June – 23 June

WWE returns to London’s iconic O2 Arena for Raw and SmackDown on Monday, 22 June, and Tuesday, 23 June.

While WWE takes over London, fans can visit the official WWE London Store at The O2 and shop a huge selection of WWE merchandise all under one roof 20 June – 23 June. This is your chance to get your hands on exclusive merchandise, including replica championship titles, Superstar apparel, collectibles and much more.

Whether you’re attending Raw, SmackDown, or simply looking to take home a piece of WWE history, the WWE London Store is the ultimate destination for official WWE merchandise.

Store entry is free and open to the public.

Store Location

Outlet Shopping at The O2

Located inside The O2 at North Greenwich, London

WWE Store at The O2 follows the mall hours

Saturday, 20/6

10:00 – 20:00

Sunday, 21/6

10:00 – 20:00

Monday, 22/6

10:00 – 20:00

Tuesday 23/6

10:00 – 20:00

Superstar Photo Op

Meet your favorite Superstars at the free photo op. Free wristband required. Wristbands are limited and given out on a first come, first served basis one hour prior to photo op.

Sunday, 21 June

16:00 Maxxine Dupri

Monday, 22 June

12:00 Nattie

Tuesday, 23 June

12:00 Royce Keys

*Talent subject to change