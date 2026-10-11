WWE is headed Down Under to finish out 2026.

On Sunday, the company released an announcement regarding their return to Australia and New Zealand with multiple dates as part of a WWE Live Event tour in December.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

WWE announces return to Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland this December October 12, 2026– WWE today announced the addition of three events across Australia and New Zealand this December which will see WWE Superstars visit Melbourne on Wednesday, December 9, Brisbane on Tuesday, December 15, and Auckland on Thursday, December 17. The upcoming events will mark WWE’s first return to Brisbane, Australia, in 7 years and the first return to Auckland, New Zealand, in 10 years. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, October 15 at 2pm local time.Fans interested in an exclusive presale opportunity beginning on Wednesday, October 14 at 1pm local time can register now by visiting https://www.wwe.com/live-tour-december. Fans in Melbourne will see their favorite WWE Superstars in action including CM Punk, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn, United States Champion Trick Williams, WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair, GUNTHER, Jade Cargill and many more. Brisbane and Auckland will see the arrival of WWE Superstars including Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Oba Femi, World Tag Team Champions The Vision, The Bloodline, Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, LA Knight, Je’Von Evans and many more*. * Wednesday, December 9, 2026 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena – Australia Live Tour

* Friday, December 11, 2026 – Perth, Western Australian – RAC Arena – SmackDown

* Saturday, December 12, 2026 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena – Wrestlepalooza: Perth

* Monday, December 14, 2026 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena – Raw

* Tuesday, December 15, 2026 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Australia Live Tour

* Thursday, December 17, 2026 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena – New Zealand Live Tour As previously announced, Perth’s RAC Arena will play host to three events this December including SmackDown on Friday, December 11, Wrestlepalooza: Perth on Saturday, December 12, and Raw on Monday, December 14. Tickets available now from www.ticketek.com.au. Fans attending WWE’s live dates across Australia and New Zealand can elevate their event experience with a range of VIP packages, offering premium seating and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to get closer to WWE Superstars. From first-row seats and ringside access to exclusive WWE Superstar autograph signings, exclusive inside-the-barricade experiences to pose ringside with a WWE Championship title belt alongside Superstars, plus WWE merchandise, a commemorative 3D event poster, priority check-in, express venue entry, and early merchandise access. With a range of packages available, fans can choose the experience that brings them closest to the action and their favorite Superstars. For additional information on package types, please visit superfan.live/wwe. *Talent subject to change.

Keep up with our coverage of WWE Live Tours by checking out our WWE House Show Results archive section here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.