WWE Announces Ric Flair and Big Show for Tonight’s RAW

WWE has announced that Big Show and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will be appearing during tonight’s RAW on the USA Network.
WWE noted in their official preview that Big Show isn’t happy with Flair helping Randy Orton take out Christian. Show will also address Orton’s recent harsh words to him.
Below is the updated announced line-up for tonight’s RAW:
* Big Show and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will appear
* Andrade and Angel Garza vs. The Viking Raiders
* WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews vs. MVP in a non-title match
* Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio feud continues
* Double Extreme Rules contract signing for Dolph Ziggler vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka
Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Bobby Lashley Discusses His Angle With Lana And Feeling Uncomfortable
- Bobby Lashley Says MVP Was Supposed To Win the Impact World Championship
- WWE Monday Night RAW Results 6/29/2020
- Mark Henry Picks Modern Day Wrestlers For The Nation of Domination
- Roman Reigns Undergoes Another Lengthy Tattoo Session
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea