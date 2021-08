WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair is now officially gone from the company.

As noted, it was revealed on Monday that Flair requested his release from WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and it was granted. WWE issued the following announcement today to confirm the departure:

Ric Flair released We have come to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today, 8/03/2021.

Stay tuned for more.

