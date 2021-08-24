WWE has announced on Twitter that Universal champion Roman Reigns, new United States champion Damian Priest, and new Raw tag team champion Matt Riddle will be guests on this Wednesday’s edition of The Bump.

The Tribal Chief is coming off a successful title defense against John Cena at yesterday’s SummerSlam pay per view, the very same event where Riddle captured the raw tag team championship with Randy Orton and Priest defeated Sheamus to being his first reign as U.S. champion.