The Tribal Chief is headed to Mexico.

WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be at the non-televised live event at Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday, July 22.

This will be Reigns’ first trip to Mexico since the November 30, 2019 live event at the same venue. He defeated Baron Corbin that night.

Others advertised for the show include 2023 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, Raquel Rodriguez, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, plus Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The final remaining tickets and VIP packages are available at superboletos.com.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.