Get used to seeing “The Original Tribal Chief” every Friday night.

WWE has announced Roman Reigns for six upcoming episodes of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network.

After returning at WWE SummerSlam 2024, the former leader of The Bloodline has been appearing regularly on WWE programming, building towards a match alongside Cody Rhodes against the new leader of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, as well as Jacob Fatu, at WWE Bad Blood 2024 on October 5.

Heading into the WWE Bad Blood 2024 in-ring return for “The Head of the Table,” WWE has confirmed Reigns for the following SmackDown shows in October and November: