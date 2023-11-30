WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns is coming back…kind of.

WWE revealed that The Tribal Chief will be appearing at three house show events for the company over the next two months.

Reigns will be in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Wednesday December 15, 2023. He will then be in Vancouver, Canada on Tuesday January 5th, 2024, followed by an appearance in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday January 19th, 2024.

Reigns last competed against LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He defeated Knight, which marked his 30th defense of the title since he won it back in 2020.