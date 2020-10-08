WWE has announced the official rules and Superstar pools for the 2020 Draft. The Draft kicks off this Friday during SmackDown on FOX, and then will wrap during Monday’s RAW on the USA Network.

There will be more than 60 Superstars and tag teams that are eligible in the Draft. More than 20 Superstars from both brands will be eligible to be drafted on Friday, and more than 30 will be eligible to be drafted on Monday.

Due to the length of each show, RAW will get 3 picks for every 2 picks that SmackDown selects. Tag teams will count as 1 pick unless FOX or USA, in conjunction with WWE officials, want to pick just one Superstar from the team. Any undrafted Superstars will be declared free agents, and will be able to sign the the brand of their choosing.

The biggest news on the pools is that RETRIBUTION, as a group, will be eligible to be drafted to the blue brand. All 6 members (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, Slapjack, Mace, Retaliation, Reckoning) will be included in the pick, which kills any speculation on Retaliation (Mercedes Martinez) being nixed from the group.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns are both eligible to be drafted on Friday night. Several RAW Underground regulars will also be eligible, including Dabba-Kato. Another interesting note from the pool is that Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio will be drafted as a team, while Erik of The Viking Raiders is going by himself due to Ivar being out of action. It was reported this week that Erik is also currently out of action after undergoing a minor operation to remove old surgery hardware from his arm. There are no WWE NXT Superstars listed in the pools.

The following Superstars are eligible to be drafted on Friday: RAW Women’s Champion Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Dana Brooke, Humberto Carrillo, Elias, Angel Garza, Drew Gulak, Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker), The Hurt Business (WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and MVP), Mickie James, Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado), WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Murphy, Rey & Dominik Mysterio, Naomi, The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods), WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Mandy Rose, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax, Shorty G, AJ Styles, Jey Uso.

The following Superstars are eligible to be drafted on Monday: Andrade, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss, Daniel Bryan, Carmella, King Corbin, Apollo Crews, Nikki Cross, Dabba-Kato, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, Erik (of The Viking Raiders), Lacey Evans, Charlotte Flair, Jeff Hardy, Billie Kay, Lana, Keith Lee, The Miz & John Morrison, Riddick Moss, Natalya, Titus O’Neil, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth, RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION), Matt Riddle, The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan), Peyton Royce, Arturo Ruas, Sheamus, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford), Braun Strowman, Tamina, Akira Tozawa, Zelina Vega, Bray Wyatt, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn.

