WWE has announced another event in Cleveland for SummerSlam weekend.

Sami Zayn will be hosting a comedy show called “Sami Zayn & Friends Do Cleveland” at The Agora Cleveland on Friday, August 2, the day before SummerSlam. The Intercontinental Champion recently performed at the Netflix is a Joke festival in Los Angeles and during Money in the Bank week in Toronto earlier this month. The show will feature a mix of comedy, television, and WWE guests. The Toronto debut included WWE stars like Cody Rhodes, Bayley, and Johnny Knoxville.

Tickets for the Cleveland show will be available to the public starting Wednesday, July 17, at 10 a.m. Eastern time, with a pre-sale beginning on Tuesday at 10 a.m. A limited number of post-show meet-and-greet tickets with Zayn will also be available. Additionally, The Undertaker will be performing a one-man show at The Agora Cleveland on the afternoon of August 3, just before SummerSlam.

Sami Zayn will defend his title against Ilja Dragunov on Raw tonight. He is also expected to face Bron Breakker at SummerSlam, possibly in a triple threat match with Dragunov. SummerSlam will be held at Cleveland Browns Stadium.