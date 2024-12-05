Another update has surfaced regarding the return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

As noted, the special event goes down from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York, next Saturday night, December 14, at 8/7c on NBC, with a live simulcast for subscribers of the Peacock streaming platform.

On Monday, WWE announced that the 12/14 episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event will air live for free in Spain via YouTube.

Additionally, on Thursday morning, the company announced that WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on 12/14 will air live for free on the WWE YouTube channel at 1am in the United Kingdom.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is scheduled to feature Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship, GUNTHER vs. Finn Balor for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s World Championship, as well as the finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion.

Make sure to join us here on 12/14 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results coverage from Long Island, N.Y.