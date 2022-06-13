WWE has officially announce the next Next In Line Class.

It was announced today that the second NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) Class will feature 15 college athletes. The group includes athletes from 14 universities, 7 NCAA conferences and 7 sports, including the program’s first athletes from cheer & dance, gymnastics, volleyball, men’s basketball and representation from an HBCU program. The 15 athletes will be unveiled later this evening at the inaugural NIL Summit at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

WWE also noted that since launching the comprehensive NIL program in December, they have signed 31 full-time college athletes, and 25 active athletes are currently with the company following the graduation of 6 inaugural members of the program. All 6 athletes who graduated from the first class have either signed full-time WWE contracts or are in talks to sign.

WWE noted in today’s announcement, “All athlete partnerships will feature access to the state-of-the-art WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., in addition to resources across the organization including brand building, media training, communications, live event promotion, creative writing and community relations. Upon completion of the NIL program, select athletes may earn an exclusive opportunity to be offered a WWE contract. All six athletes who graduated from the first class have either signed or are in discussion to join WWE on a full-time basis.”

WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to Twitter today to officially welcome the new athletes.

“Welcome the 2nd class of 15 college athletes from around the country. These young men and women represent #WWENIL and what could be the future of @WWE! @NILSummit,” he wrote.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is WWE’s full announcement on the new class, along with Triple H’s tweet and a promo for the new class:

WWE announces second “Next In Line” class WWE unveiled 15 college athletes who will join the company’s NIL (Name, Image & Likeness) program – “Next In Line™” – that provides a clear pathway from collegiate athletics to WWE. The second “Next In Line” class includes athletes from 14 universities, seven NCAA conferences and seven sports, including the program’s first athletes from cheer & dance, gymnastics, volleyball, men’s basketball and representation from an HBCU program. The following 15 athletes will be unveiled later this evening at the inaugural NIL Summit at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta: * Ali Mattox of Ole Miss, a 5-foot-7 cheer & dance athlete from Little Rock, Ark.

* Case Hatch of Arizona State, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound football player from Gilbert, Ariz.

* Chandler Hayden of Tennessee, a 5-foot-11 track & field athlete from Pittsfield, Ill.

* Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound wrestler from Parker, Colo.

* Derrian Gobourne of Auburn, a 5-foot-4 gymnast from Sarasota, Fla.

* Ericka Link of Elon, a 5-foot-6 volleyball player from Hedgesville, W.Va.

* Keshaun Moore of Hampton, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound football player from Suffolk, Va.

* Luke Ford of Illinois, a 6-foot-6, 260-pound football player from Carterville, Ill.

* Maliq Carr of Michigan State, a 6-foot-5, 245-pound football and basketball player from Inkster, Mich.

* Mikala Hall of Central Michigan, a 5-foot-5 basketball player from Danville, Ill.

* Rachel Glenn of South Carolina, a 6-foot track & field athlete from Long Beach, Calif.

* Ruben Banks of Arkansas, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound track & field athlete from Binfield, England

* Thunder Keck of Stanford, a 6-foot-3, 245-pound football player from Northfield, N.H.

* Tyanna Omazic of Miami, a 6-foot-2 volleyball player from Kansas City, Mo.

* Zachary Knighton-Ward of Hofstra, a 6-foot-2, 285-pound wrestler from Rosedale, N.Y.

Welcome the 2nd class of 15 college athletes from around the country. These young men and women represent #WWENIL and what could be the future of @WWE! @NILSummit https://t.co/HCqUHdMYaJ — Triple H (@TripleH) June 13, 2022

