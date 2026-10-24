WWE is expanding its programming lineup on The CW Network.

On Saturday, October 24, WWE NXT commentator Vic Joseph announced that a new series titled NXT Beyond the Bell will be coming to The CW.

The show will feature Joseph alongside Blake Howard and focus on providing fans with in-depth stories about WWE NXT Superstars.

Joseph shared the news on Instagram, writing:

“Excited to be part of a brand NEW show bringing you in-depth stories about your favorite WWE NXT superstars,” Joseph wrote. “Join Blake Howard and me on Beyond the Bell coming soon to The CW.”

He also asked fans which NXT Superstars they would like to learn more about.

An official premiere date and broadcast schedule for NXT Beyond the Bell have not yet been announced.

The new series will join WWE NXT’s regular weekly programming on The CW, which airs every Tuesday night at 8/7c. The two-hour show is primarily broadcast from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

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