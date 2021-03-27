Monday’s WWE RAW will feature a WrestleMania 37 contract signing with Rhea Ripley and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.

As noted, Ripley made her official RAW debut this past Monday and issued a challenge to Asuka for WrestleMania, which was then accepted. WWE has announced the Ripley vs. Asuka match for Night Two of WrestleMania 37.

WWE has also announced that WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will continue pushing his bounty on Drew McIntyre during Monday’s RAW show.

As noted this past Monday, Lashley approached several Superstars in the RAW locker room and promised to give them a WWE Title shot if they can take McIntyre out before their match at Night One of WrestleMania 37. The Superstars in the locker room for Lashley’s offer were Lucha House Party, Akira Tozawa, Drew Gulak, Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo, but there’s been a lot of interesting speculation on potential twists & turns this angle could take the storyline.

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s RAW. Below is a new promo for the show, along with the updated line-up for RAW:

* The Miz and John Morrison host a special edition of The Dirt Sheet to premiere the music video for their new “Hey Hey Hop Hop!” song for Bad Bunny

* Will anyone take WWE Champion Bobby Lashley up on his offer to take Drew McIntyre out in exchange for a title shot?

* Rhea Ripley and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will sign their WrestleMania 37 contract

* More build on The Road to WrestleMania 37

