WWE has announced two segments for Friday’s SmackDown on FS1, which will be the final show before Sunday’s Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

WWE is teasing that SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley may finally sign her contract for the Hell In a Cell match against Sasha Banks. The contract signing on last Friday’s show saw Bayley refuse to sign after Banks put ink to paper.

It was also announced that WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will deliver his final message to cousin Jey Uso before their Hell In a Cell “I Quit” match on Sunday.

Stay tuned for more on Friday’s show, which will air on FS1 for one night only due to MLB World Series coverage on FOX. Below is a promo for Friday’s show:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.