The 2022 WWE Hell In a Cell Premium Live Event is officially sold out.

WWE announced this evening that tickets for the upcoming Hell In a Cell event are sold out.

“#HIAC tickets are officially SOLD OUT! See you there, @WWEUniverse [fire emoji],” WWE tweeted.

As of Tuesday morning at around 10am ET, WWE had just 212 tickets available for Hell In a Cell, according to WrestleTix. It was noted then that the current setup is for 12,367 tickets, and 12,155 had been distributed. 321 were on re-sale.

WWE reportedly sold more than 1,000 tickets in the week leading up to this past Tuesday, and most of those moved with just two matches announced.

Hell In a Cell will take place on Sunday, June 5 from the Allstate Arena near Chicago. It’s possible that more tickets will be released as we get closer to the weekend of June 5, and we will keep you updated if that happens.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Hell In a Cell. Below is the current card, along with WWE’s announcement on the sell-out:

Hell In a Cell Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair (c)

2-on-1 Handicap Match

Omos and MVP vs. Bobby Lashley

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

