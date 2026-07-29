WWE is keeping Roman Reigns busy this summer.
On Wednesday, the company shared a new promotional graphic via social media advertising several new dates featuring appearances by “The OTC.”
The WWE World Heavyweight Champion is advertised for the following:
- * Sunday, August 2: SummerSlam night two at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota
* Monday, August 3: Raw at Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa
* Monday, August 17: Raw at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
* Friday, August 28: Raw/SmackDown taping at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio
* Monday, September 14: Raw at Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico
* Monday, October 5: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
* Saturday, October 10: Money in the Bank at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
Next up for Reigns is Friday’s go-home SmackDown, and then his title defense against Seth Rollins at night two of WWE SummerSlam 2026, which goes down on August 2 from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/1 and 8/2 for live WWE SummerSlam 2026 Results coverage.
Acknowledge your OTC @WWERomanReigns live in a city near you! ☝️
🎟️: https://t.co/ZXjNqNpv95 pic.twitter.com/e8uv3xIbuO
— WWE (@WWE) July 29, 2026