WWE Announces Several Featured Guests for The Bump

WWE has announced several guests for The Bump, which will air tomorrow morning on WWE digital platforms at 10am ET.
Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, Ricochet, Samoa Joe, Lana and Natalya, plus Hollywood star Keegan-Michael Key will be on the show.
Key will be there to promote the “Game On!” show that we reported on at this link, with Becky Lynch and former WWE Superstar Rob Gronkowski.
We've got @KingRicochet in the house! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/OiFaqKshCk
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 30, 2020
There'll be lots of ❤️❤️❤️❤️ when @NatbyNature & @LanaWWE join us! #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/SnNr1029Oa
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 30, 2020
PLUS: @KeeganMKey calls in to talk about his @WWE fandom, his new @CBS show @gameon, and more on #WWETheBump!! pic.twitter.com/kVelCtDCFp
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 30, 2020
