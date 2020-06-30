WWE Announces Several Featured Guests for The Bump

WWE has announced several guests for The Bump, which will air tomorrow morning on WWE digital platforms at 10am ET.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, Ricochet, Samoa Joe, Lana and Natalya, plus Hollywood star Keegan-Michael Key will be on the show.

Key will be there to promote the “Game On!” show that we reported on at this link, with Becky Lynch and former WWE Superstar Rob Gronkowski.

