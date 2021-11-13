WWE has announced three happenings for Monday’s Survivor Series go-home edition of RAW from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

No matches have been announced for the final RAW before Survivor Series as of this writing, but the show will feature Bobby Lashley and MVP. This week’s RAW saw Lashley return to take Dominik Mysterio’s Team RAW spot at Survivor Series by dominating him in singles competition. WWE has promised that Lashley’s path of destruction will continue on Monday.

WWE wrote in the official RAW preview, “The All Mighty has returned. Bobby Lashley returned to Raw last Monday in a major way by taking Dominik Mysterio’s place on Raw’s Survivor Series team in dominant fashion. Now that the former WWE Champion is back, there’s no telling what carnage he plans to unleash next.”

WWE teased that RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will have something in store for Liv Morgan on RAW. Morgan became the new #1 contender by winning a Fatal 5 Way over Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, Bianca Belair, and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley this past Monday.

WWE wrote, “The Man has a new contender to her Raw Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan. After surviving an exhilarating Fatal 5-Way Match against some of the top Superstars on the red brand, Morgan earned herself a future Raw Women’s Championship Match against Becky Lynch. Big Time Becks watched in surprise from the commentary table as Morgan secured her opportunity, but how will Lynch respond to her new challenger?”

WWE also teased that WWE Champion Big E will have a reaction to this week’s attack by #1 contender Kevin Owens, which included a powerbomb on the edge of the apron.

WWE wrote in their official RAW preview, “It’s not a question. WWE Champion Big E is fuming heading into this Monday’s Raw. After Kevin Owens ultimately came up short in last Monday’s Raw main event against Seth Rollins due to an unfortunate countout, Owens launched a vicious assault on Big E. Did Owens blame the WWE Champion for the defeat? And how exactly will Big E respond to this unexpected attack?”

WWE has not announced dates for Owens vs. Big E or Morgan vs. Lynch, but we will keep you updated.

It’s interesting that no SmackDown Superstars are being advertised for Monday’s RAW, which is the final red brand episode before the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for more. Below is a teaser promo for RAW:

