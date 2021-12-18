WWE has announced several more matchups for this Monday’s edition of Raw, which takes place from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Check it out below.

Monday can't come soon enough! Tune in to catch all the action on #WWERaw. ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7oV8E9DlFe — WWE (@WWE) December 18, 2021

UPDATED LINEUP FOR RAW:

-Maryse appears on the Cutting Edge

-MVP and Bobby Lashley segment

-Rhea Ripley versus Queen Zelina

-Omos and AJ Styles appear on Miz TV

-Omos/AJ Styles versus The Mysterios

-Finn Balor versus Austin Theory

-Bianca Belair versus Doudrop

-Dolph Ziggler versus Damian Priest