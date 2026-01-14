Although the WWE NXT talent roster has been thinning out with the likes of Oba Femi, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, Jordynne Grace and others moving up to the WWE main roster, it is starting to gain some new additions as well.

Heading into this week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, WWE announced the signing of five new established talents coming to NXT.

On their various official social media platforms, WWE shared photos of NXT General Manager Ava with the contract in-hand for the following five new talents coming to NXT:

* Eli Knight

* Keanu Carver

* The Vanity Project (Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes)

Carver is a former WWE EVOLVE title contender and was featured in the 2023 NXT Breakout Tournament, while Knight worked a WWE Speed tournament bout on the December 23 episode of WWE NXT.

The Vanity Project features the current WWE EVOLVE Champion, Jackson Drake, as well as Baylor and Smokes, who have appeared regularly on WWE EVOLVE and on WWE NXT off-and-on in recent times.

