Another new name has officially joined WWE’s growing developmental pipeline.

WWE announced on Friday that Valentina Rossi is the latest talent to sign with its WWE ID program, with the news revealed via social media in a video featuring Shawn Spears presenting her with the contract.

In the video, Spears praised Rossi’s journey and perseverance en route to the opportunity.

“It has been five long years of effort, dedication, setbacks, and overcoming them, but I’m very happy to say that we spoke to the higher-ups at WWE,” Spears said. “We spoke to Timothy Thatcher, and he sees what we see. He sees what we’ve known all along, and he is very proud to offer you a WWE ID contract.”

Big moment for Rossi.

Rossi, who is originally from New Jersey, is currently based in Orlando, Florida, where she trains at Flatbacks alongside Spears and Tyler Breeze.

She has also begun gaining in-ring experience on notable platforms, including competing at the March 1 Ring of Honor TV tapings held at WJCT Studios in Jacksonville, Florida.