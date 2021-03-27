WWE has announced Sheamus vs. WWE United States Champion Riddle in a non-title match for Monday’s RAW.

This match was made after Sheamus decked Riddle with his own scooter during a backstage segment on this week’s RAW, which you can see below.

It’s believed that Riddle will defend his title against Sheamus at WrestleMania 37, but that has not been confirmed. We should have a better idea of Riddle’s WrestleMania plans after Monday’s RAW.

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage. Below is the updated line-up:

* The Miz and John Morrison host a special edition of The Dirt Sheet to premiere the music video for their new “Hey Hey Hop Hop!” song for Bad Bunny

* Will anyone take WWE Champion Bobby Lashley up on his offer to take Drew McIntyre out in exchange for a title shot?

* Rhea Ripley and RAW Women’s Champion Asuka will sign their WrestleMania 37 contract

* WWE United States Champion Riddle vs. Sheamus in a non-title match

* More build on The Road to WrestleMania 37

