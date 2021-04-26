WWE has announced two new six-person matches for tonight’s RAW on the USA Network.

The men’s division will be in action as Elias, Jaxson Ryker and The Miz take on The New Day and Damian Priest.

The women’s division will be represented with Asuka, Lana and Naomi vs. RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up, along with the new announcement by Sarah Schreiber:

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley returns with an address to hype WrestleMania Backlash match against Drew McIntyre

* T-BAR and MACE vs. Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre

* Elias, Jaxson Ryker and The Miz vs. The New Day and Damian Priest

* Asuka, Lana and Naomi vs. RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

.@sarahschreib has the scoop for tonight's two MASSIVE 6 Man Tag Matches of Monday Night #WWERaw on @USA_Network. pic.twitter.com/lqPumqhHIU — WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2021

