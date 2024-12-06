WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Weekend continues to take shape.

On Friday morning, WWE issued a press release to officially announce WWE SmackDown at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana the night before the annual WWE Royal Rumble premium live event.

Featured below is the official announcement that was sent out today with all of the details:

SMACKDOWN® ADDED TO ROYAL RUMBLE ® 2025 WEEKEND IN INDIANAPOLIS

Tickets On Sale Wednesday, December 11 at 10am ET/7am PT Via Ticketmaster.com

December 6, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced SmackDown will take place Friday, January 31 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis as part of Royal Rumble® weekend. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, December 11 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com.

Kicking off with Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025, Indianapolis will host WWE’s three largest stadium events at Lucas Oil Stadium including WrestleMania and a two-night SummerSlam in future years as part of a first-of-its-kind partnership struck between WWE and Indiana Sports Corp earlier this year. Additionally, Raw, SmackDown, NXT and WWE live events will emanate from arenas across Indiana including Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and Evansville throughout the partnership.

Since its inception in 1979, Indiana Sports Corp has hosted more than 500 national and international sporting events including Super Bowl XLVI, the College Football Playoff National Championship, 11 Men’s & Women’s NCAA Final Fours, and 14 Big Ten Football Championship Games. In total these events have led to more than $4 billion in direct spending in the community.

Royal Rumble streams live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock beginning at 6pm ET/3 pm PT.

