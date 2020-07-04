WWE Announces SmackDown Matches for Next Week

WWE has announced that SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day will defend their titles against Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura during next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode.
Cesaro and Nakamura won a non-title match over Kofi Kingston and Big E back in June, and tonight’s SmackDown main event saw Nakamura defeat Kofi in singles action.
WWE also announced that next week’s show will feature a replay of the Money In the Bank singles match between Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman, plus a non-title match with Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss taking on the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions – Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.
Stay tuned for updates on next week’s taped SmackDown from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
.@TrueKofi & @WWEBigE will defend the #SmackDown Tag Team Titles against @WWECesaro & @ShinsukeN NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/uu2jUvGuQc
— WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2020
NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown!@AlexaBliss_WWE @NikkiCrossWWE @itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE pic.twitter.com/gFcjCnprHz
— WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2020
