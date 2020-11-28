WWE has finally announced matches for tonight’s SmackDown, just 10 minutes before the show airs on FOX. Click here to join our live coverage.

The following matches have been announced:

* Otis vs. King Baron Corbin

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler in a non-title match

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan in a non-title match

* The fallout from Survivor Series

