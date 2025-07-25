WWE has confirmed that tonight’s episode of SmackDown will feature a special tribute to the late Hulk Hogan, who died at age 71 on Thursday.

As first noted by WWE.com, the company will honor the legendary WWE Hall of Famer during tonight’s broadcast, which emanates from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

“WWE will pay tribute to the legendary icon and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, tonight on SmackDown at 8 ET/7 CT on USA,” the company wrote in their official preview.

Although specific details regarding the tribute segment have yet to be revealed, WWE is bringing in several notable names from Hogan’s era to take part in the show, including fellow Hall of Famers Jimmy Hart, Sgt. Slaughter, and “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase.

